Affidavit: Dogs left in 101 degrees Waco home by owner

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to...
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case.(Photos obtained by KWTX. DO NOT take our photos without permission.)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Villareal, 47, faces charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case involving 17 dogs rescued from a home.

Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, McLennan County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene Aug, 13 and “observed some abandoned dogs located above without air conditioning. The residence was closed up not allowing for accurate ventilation.”

The temperature on that day was shown to be 101 degrees.

Villareal was renting the residence from the property owner James Patton since 2017.

Villareal abandoned the dogs, “causing unjustified or unwarranted pain or suffering.”

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Central Texas where they received food, water and medical treatment. “Who knows how long they were locked up in that house,” Kandi Hillyer, Executive Director of the Humane Society, said. “It was about 115 degrees they measured in that home they came from. A heart wrenching, absolutely filthy environment.”

Taking in more than a dozen dogs at one time is no simple task, and earlier this week, the Humane Society asked for help.

“The vaccines, the spay and neuter, heartworm tests, making sure they are healthy is going to be expensive,” Hillyer said.

