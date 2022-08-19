Another Good Round of Rain Coming Soon!

We’ll have a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the mid 70′s, but dew points won’t be too different in the low to mid 70′s. Thus, some patchy fog will be possible east of I-35 until about 10am. After sunrise we warm to the mid 80′s at lunchtime before highs hit the low 90′s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. We’ll also have a few spotty showers south of Highway 84 going through the afternoon.

Going through your weekend highs will be in the mid 90′s at rain chances will stay on the lower end. However, another disturbance arrives early next week, bringing a few showers late Sunday night with other rounds of rain Monday late in the day, Tuesday, and even Wednesday! Because of all these rain chances, we can expect to get about 1 inch of rain by mid-week. Also, highs will be in the 80′s with these rain chances.

Looking ahead to the end of next week, rain chances will dip again with highs in the low 90′s.

More on the Tropics: We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms Thursday in southern Mexico that now has a 30% chance of further development within the next 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center. This area of disturbed weather is forecast to move northwest into the Bay of Campeche by the end of the work week and possibly gain strength as it travels through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Right now, Central Texas is not expected to get any direct impacts from this system, but it could provide extra moisture to help us with our rain chances next week. We will continue to keep close tabs on what’s happening in the tropics.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.