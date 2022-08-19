Atlanta Braves player Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI

Marcell Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna(Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Braves player has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Norcross Police arrested Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday morning.

Ozuna was also arrested last year and charged with felony assault after Sandy Springs police say they witnessed him choke his wife. He returned to the Braves for this season after a suspension.

CBS46 has reached out to the Braves for comment.

