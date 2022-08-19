‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.

The Retro Revolution 2.0 is returning bigger and better than ever, outgrowing its inaugural location in McGregor and moving to The BASE at the Extraco Events Center in Waco on Saturday, August 27.

“I think the event is going to be amazing,” said Archway Board President Paul Allison. “It’s going to be a light show. It’s going to be great music, great dancing. It’s going to be a party that most people don’t get to be a part of very often. For some people maybe even a once in a lifetime party.”

Partygoers are encouraged to grab their bell-bottoms, platform shoes and flowered tops and come out in costume for a night of dinner, drinks and dancing to the band Le Freak.

“They’re amazing,” Allison said of the band. “They bring the crowd and the audience into the entrainment, into the show. There are going to be lights everywhere, dancing. It’s going to be unlike most parties people have been to.”

While the party is designed to be fun, the mission behind the organization is to help support families walking through unimaginable loss, which many times tends to be the loss of a child.

Archway of Hope was founded following the death of 15-year-old Rhett Hering from McGregor. Rhett was killed in a UTV accident n 2015.

Rhett’s parents, Lorna and Jimmy, said while they had plenty of family and community support, they struggled to find advice from anyone who had walked in their shoes.

Allison is a close family friend who walked the journey with the Herings. His passion for the organization is extremely personal.

“They’re all part of a club they don’t want to be a part of and in the early stages they just don’t feel like they can go on with life in many cases,” Allison said. “As time passes and they get to talk and visit with people who have walked their journey and have made it and are starting to live a meaningful and purposeful life, they start to find hope and that’ s what we’re all about.”

Archway of Hope operates under three main areas. The group offers acts of kindness including cards and gift cards to families. Archway also provides many online resources on its website.

The third way Archway is spreading its wings is through a Legacy of Hope Series in which documentaries are created about lives lost early.

The first documentary produced was about Rhett. It ends by showing how his mother, Lorna, is now back to teaching school again at McGregor High School after a prolonged break following Rhett’s death. Rhett’s younger sister, Mara, is now a track star at Texas Tech and his older brother, Ryan, is in law school at Baylor.

A second story is in the final production stages focusing on Cordelia Sloan, 16, of McGregor, who died in a car accident in 2020.

The idea is to use the power of storytelling to offer hope through films designed to keep memories alive and encourage others to see that life after loss is possible.

If you’d like to support Archway of Hope and attend the Retro Revolution 2.0 fundraiser you can visit Retro Revolution 2.0 - The Biggest Disco Party in the World (archwayofhope.org). Individual tickets are $150.

