Cement Truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco

Bagby Exit closed
Cement Truck spillon loop 340
Cement Truck spillon loop 340(KWTX)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently working on a hazmat situation Friday morning.

A concrete truck overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road.

According to the the fire department, the exit to Bagby Ave is closed.

The status of the driver is unknown but no major injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews working to clear incident
Crews working to clear incident(KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail.
‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman
Fort Hood Military Base
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

Latest News

Gatesville electricity bill
Gatesville residents paying more for electricity
City of City
City of Troy water restored after crews stop major water loss
Community invited to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran.
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Courtesy Photo
Community rallies around Waco realtor battling rare cancer