Cement Truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently working on a hazmat situation Friday morning.

A concrete truck overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road.

According to the the fire department, the exit to Bagby Ave is closed.

The status of the driver is unknown but no major injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews working to clear incident (KWTX)

