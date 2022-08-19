City of Troy major water main line breaks, residents urged to stop use of water

Crews are responding to begin repairs.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Troy has announced a water line break impacting the area and local schools.

The water like break is near 1-35 and West Main Street and has caused a water outage on the west side of the city, according to Gary O. Smith, Troy City Administrator.

The city asks water customers are urged to immediately stop any unnecessary use of water until further notice.

In a statement, Troy Independent School District said, “Troy ISD is aware of a City of Troy water main break affecting THS, RMMS, and MES. We are awaiting information on when water service may be restored. Please be prepared to pick up your child early in the event repairs are delayed and early dismissal is needed.”

Crews are responding to begin repairs.

