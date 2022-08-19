City of Troy water restored after crews stop major water loss

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The City of Troy has announced that water has restored for all areas in the city.

An apartment building near the break, however, is without water in which repairs will take hours to complete.

Crews have isolated the break and stopped the loss of water.

“Residents may use water as they need to, but we continue to ask for reasonable conservation as our system recharges,” Gary O. Smith, Troy City Administrator.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

The City of Troy has announced a water line break impacting the area and local schools.

The water like break is near 1-35 and West Main Street and has caused a water outage on the west side of the city, according to Smith.

The city asks water customers to immediately stop any unnecessary use of water until further notice.

In a statement, Troy Independent School District said, “Troy ISD is aware of a City of Troy water main break affecting THS, RMMS, and MES. We are awaiting information on when water service may be restored. Please be prepared to pick up your child early in the event repairs are delayed and early dismissal is needed.”

Crews are responding to begin repairs.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.