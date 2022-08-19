City of Troy water restored after crews stop major water loss

City of City
City of City(City of Troy)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The City of Troy has announced that water has restored for all areas in the city.

An apartment building near the break, however, is without water in which repairs will take hours to complete.

Crews have isolated the break and stopped the loss of water.

“Residents may use water as they need to, but we continue to ask for reasonable conservation as our system recharges,” Gary O. Smith, Troy City Administrator.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

The City of Troy has announced a water line break impacting the area and local schools.

The water like break is near 1-35 and West Main Street and has caused a water outage on the west side of the city, according to Smith.

The city asks water customers to immediately stop any unnecessary use of water until further notice.

In a statement, Troy Independent School District said, “Troy ISD is aware of a City of Troy water main break affecting THS, RMMS, and MES. We are awaiting information on when water service may be restored. Please be prepared to pick up your child early in the event repairs are delayed and early dismissal is needed.”

Crews are responding to begin repairs.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail.
‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman
Fort Hood Military Base
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

Latest News

Cement Truck spillon loop 340
Cement Truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco
Gatesville electricity bill
Gatesville residents paying more for electricity
Community invited to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran.
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Courtesy Photo
Community rallies around Waco realtor battling rare cancer