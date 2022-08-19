Fourth arrest made in case of McGregor runaways; suspect accused of sexual assault

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in McLennan County arrested a fourth suspect in the case of two McGregor girls who ran away from home and ended up in a home in Georgetown.

An arrest complaint obtained by KWTX states Bentley Brian Breshears, 30, is accused of knowingly transporting a child to engage in or become a victim of sexual assault.

Authorities investigating the case had previously arrested James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga. All three men were charged with harboring a runaway child. Vanhouten is facing an additional charge of trafficking.

The victims, both 14 years old, were reported missing on June 28 and police initially said they did not meet Texas Department of Public Safety criteria for Amber Alerts.

On Monday, July 4, however, an Amber Alert was issued for the girls after police were sent a screenshot - allegedly from one of the victim’s Snapchat story - with the message “help.”

Criminal complaint affidavits obtained by KWTX reveal Chaves Arriaga picked up the girls in McGregor and took them to Phillips’ residence in the 1600 block of Cole Street in Bellmead.

LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga (KWTX)

When detectives spoke with Chaves Arriaga during the search for the girls, he allegedly lied about picking them up and dropping them off at Phillips’ home.

Chaves Arriaga reportedly gave a detective permission to look through his cell phone and the detective allegedly noticed a message from Chaves Arriaga to Phillips in which Chaves Arriaga stated “he had friends in McGregor and he was going to pick them up.”

The girls spent the night at Phillips’ residence, the affidavit states, and the next day Phillips learned via a social media post both girls were runaways.

“Instead of notifying police, Phillips told the victims they had to leave,” the affidavit states, “the victims were then picked up by Vanhouten and transported to Georgetown.”

The girls were rescued from a “garage apartment” at a Georgetown residence shortly after 12 a.m. on July 5. Vanhouten was arrested after a brief standoff with McLennan County detectives and Georgetown Police Department Officers, the sheriff’s office said.

James Robert Vanhouten, 30, of Georgetown, Texas, will be charged with harboring a minor. (KWTX ONLY)

The court document obtained by KWTX states Breshears was not at the apartment when the girls were rescued, but an investigation revealed he spent time in the apartment when the girls were with Vanhouten. During an interview with detectives, Breshears allegedly confirmed he was in the apartment and “admitted to sexually assaulting one of the victims,” the court document states.

The affidavit further claims the girls, when interviewed by detectives, claimed Vanhouten forced them to do drugs. Vanhouten is also accused of sexually assaulting one of the victims, the document states.

“We are going to make these scumbags accountable for what they did to these young girls,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara McLennan County.

