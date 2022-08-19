Good News Friday: August 19, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to spotlight on Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Recently, it gave out $5,000 worth of gasoline to drivers at a number of pumps across McLennan county. It was part of the church’s “random act of kindness.”

Setting up a classroom and getting enough school supplies can be challenging for teachers. Waco ISD wants to thank its education foundation for gifting their first-year teachers $200 each to help them get their classrooms set up for the first day of school.

We have had some major victories in school sports this week like the Midway Little League girl’s softball team that brought back a World Series title. The West lady Trojans added to the streak by going 5-1 in the Fairfield tournament. They placed third place overall out of 12 teams. Great job lady Trojans!

Congratulations to The Anchor newspaper on its 20 years of “putting your business in the streets.” Former Congressman, Chet Edwards, and current McLennan county commissioner, Pat Miller, joined the celebration. The Anchor News is the only black-owned, black community based publication serving Central Texas.

A 5th grader from Waxahachie is now an author! Brek Bradshaw won a book writing contest last year to have his book ‘Chicken Bot and the Golden Egg’ published. In the book, the chicken, Cybress, is forced to leave his planet when it gets destroyed by an evil villain. He has to find a golden egg to restore his home.

