Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

By WALA Staff, Ariel Mallory and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Authorities in Alabama have charged a 20-year-old in connection to the death of a TikTok star’s son, according to the district attorney’s office.

Reuban Gulley is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Randon Lee, 18, at a gas station in June, just days before his 19th birthday, WALA reports.

Investigators said Lee, the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, was shot after he met up with two people to sell them marijuana.

Nichols turned to social media after her son’s death to plead for answers.

“I have never asked y’all for anything -- but I need your help with this, there’s almost 7-million people that follow me -- somebody’s got to know something,” said a tearful Ophelia Nichols, known as Mama Tot on TikTok (account: ‘shoelover99′). “He was just 18 years old -- that’s the best part of somebody’s life. And I know they’re out there in my town -- they’re out there.”

While Gulley was charged with murder, it’s unclear if investigators believe he was the shooter or getaway driver.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail.
‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman
Fort Hood Military Base
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda...
Murder suspect arrested in March 2022 case of Killeen woman visiting son’s grave

Latest News

Community invited to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran.
Unaccompanied Veteran Burial to be held for U.S. Marine at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Texas family of 5 expecting '1 more child' surprised with quadruplets
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say
Olga Rudneva walks along the edge of a crater Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from a rocket strike...
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Tips on how pack school lunches to protect from food-borne illnesses