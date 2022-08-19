Missing man dealing with mental health issues in danger, Bell County Sheriff’s Office says

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help locating David Paul Taylor, an endangered missing man dealing with mental health concerns.

Taylor, 44, was last seen at his home in the Moffett area of Bell County on August 19, 2022.

He is approximately 5′11″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Taylor has short, greying hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

Deputies said he may be driving a silver-colored KIA sports utility vehicle with Texas license plate 4PWMJ.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 254-933-5412.

