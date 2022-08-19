Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade

The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.(CBS 8 San Diego / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new report shows no school year in nearly a decade in the United States saw as much gunfire as last year.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-partisan group that advocates against gun violence, published the report.

It shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

That’s more than double the total from the previous year. No other year going back to 2013-2014 ever had more than 75 incidents of gunfire.

The report said homicides, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts make up nearly 60% of all gun violence at schools.

The authors of the report found most school shootings are carried out by a student or former student at a school, and usually, the guns used come from the student’s home.

Because of this, the authors of the report say most shootings are preventable by keeping guns secured, locking school doors and gates and taking care of students in distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail.
‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman
Fort Hood Military Base
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

Latest News

A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
VIDEO: Famed hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed by fire
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
A little leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. (CNN, INSTAGRAM, OLIVERSON...
Family of injured little leaguer speaks out about his recovery
Apple warns devices were able to be accessed by hackers. (CNN)
Apple users warned of urgent security update
“In God We Trust” posters
Texas public schools required to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated