Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico

Blair Warner, 19, was arrested by Roswell police Wednesday evening.
Blair Warner, 19, was arrested by Roswell police Wednesday evening.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect accused of arson that destroyed the Schlotzky’s near 19th and Memphis was arrested in Roswell, New Mexico Wednesday evening.

19-year-old Blair Warner is the suspect from the August 2 arson in the 3700 block of 19th Street. Warner was wanted on second-degree felony arson.

Just after 6 p.m., Warner was arrested by Roswell police on an active warrant. He was taken to the Chaves County Detention Center pending extradition to Lubbock County.

Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene around 2:38 a.m.

Warner is accused of second-degree felony arson.

19-year-old Blair Warner
19-year-old Blair Warner(Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office)

