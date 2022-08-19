Suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson arrested in New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect accused of arson that destroyed the Schlotzky’s near 19th and Memphis was arrested in Roswell, New Mexico Wednesday evening.

19-year-old Blair Warner is the suspect from the August 2 arson in the 3700 block of 19th Street. Warner was wanted on second-degree felony arson.

Just after 6 p.m., Warner was arrested by Roswell police on an active warrant. He was taken to the Chaves County Detention Center pending extradition to Lubbock County.

Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene around 2:38 a.m.

