Tracking some of the highest rain chances Central Texas has seen all summer

We’ve been tracking a cold front across Central Texas since Thursday. This front has been stalled out across our southern areas and has been the feature that’s been providing scattered rain chances across Central Texas. Rain chances remain possible through 10 p.m. Friday. If you’re out and about this evening watch out for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Outside of the rain chances, we have partly to mostly cloudy skies outside this afternoon with temperatures being impacted by rainfall. Areas that are not seeing rain are warmer in the upper 80s to mid 90s and areas with rain are cooler in the 70s to low 80s. Overnight stays partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon is looking partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Rain chances are lower across Central Texas. A few late day scattered showers and storms look to be possible. Any activity fades with the setting sun. Temperatures Saturday afternoon look to climb closer to the mid 90s. With the high humidity, feels-like temperatures look to be closer to 100°.

We will begin to track another cold front on Sunday. Rain chances for the morning into the afternoon look to remain to our north closer to I-20. We will start to see that front slide into Central Texas Sunday evening into Monday morning. Rain chances will be increasing Sunday night as the front moves south. Temperatures Sunday afternoon look to warm into the low to mid 90s, but high humidity once again will make things feel hotter.

We’re tracking some really nice changes to our weather as we head into next week. Forecast models are bringing in much needed rainfall and cooler temperatures. The setup is looking favorable as that cold front works its way across Texas. We will also see multiple upper-level disturbances sweep through and that will combine with amble Gulf moisture. With all the ingriednts coming together, we’re expecting some of the highest rain chances Central Texas has seen all summer.

Widespread rain chances, around 70%, look possible Monday and Tuesday. We still keep decent rain chances for our area on Wednesday, but by Thursday into the following weekend our chances will begin to taper off. The ingredients look to be in place to get some drought denting rain. Sadly, this rain will not be drought ending, but it will definitely help out the dry conditions we have across Central Texas. We could potentially see widespread rain amounts of 3 to 5 inches across Central Texas by the end of next work week.

With all the rain in the forecast temperatures will be noticeably cooler across Central Texas. Highs in the 80s are looking likely Monday through Wednesday. As rain chances decrease late in the week and into the following weekend our temperatures will begin to warm back up some. Good news is that our forecast models keep us out of the triple digits!

More on the Tropics: We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms Friday in the Gulf of Mexico that now has an 80% chance of further development within the next 2 to 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center. This area of disturbed weather is moving northwest into the Bay of Campeche and looks to gain strength as it travels through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Right now, Central Texas is not expected to get any direct impacts from this system, but it could provide extra moisture to help us with our rain chances next week. We will continue to keep close tabs on what’s happening in the tropics.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.