Unaccompanied Veteran Burial to be held for U.S. Marine at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.

LCPL Donahue was born June 11, 1946 and served from May 1965 to August 1967. She received the National Defense Service Medal.

CPL Donahue is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend her burial, according to the office.

“LCPL Donahue will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on her behalf,” said the state agency.

