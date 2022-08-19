Waco expert weighs in on viral TikTok video about active shooter safety

Oklahoma mom goes viral with at-home active shooter drill with son using bulletproof backpack
Oklahoma mom goes viral with at-home active shooter drill with son using bulletproof backpack(Cassie Walton)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A mom’s TikTok has gone viral after she made a video talking to her son about what to do if there is an active shooter situation at school.

Oklahoma mom Cassie Walton’s TikTok video has more than a million reactions and thousands of comments and shares.

In the video, she shows her son with a bulletproof backpack and is running through what to do if there is a threat at school.

“Show me how you use your bulletproof backpack,” Walton said.

Johnny Price of Big Iron School Training says it is a good idea to have age-appropriate conversations with your child.

“Be positive about it,” Price said. “The young ones, you make a game of it. The older kids, you can be a little more serious and they can do more to help.”

Price says it’s all about protecting our kids in any way we can.

He says on top of conversations, the use of a bulletproof backpack is an extra precaution. It is made to protect from a pistol round. However, he says there are also more practical alternatives because backpacks are replaced frequently.

“They also have backpack inserts,” Price said. “It’s the same material and you can at least move it from backpack to backpack.”

He says the goal is not to scare your kids, but just make sure they are prepared for anything.

