Coryell County project hopes to expand broadband access

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to the FCC, nearly 30% of people in Coryell County do not have access to broadband.

Right now the county is in the first phase of a broadband evaluation project with Foresite Group to address the digital divide.

“Once you get into the rural areas we’re seeing even as bad as no connectivity and what that means is that in some places there’s not even cellular connection,” Lee Comer, broadband engineering practice area leader for Foresite Group, said.

For the first phase, Coryell County residents are being asked to respond to a survey that asks questions like do you have internet access, what is your download speed and how satisfied you are with your current plan.

The second phase is about developing a plan to address the gaps found from the survey.

The third phase will create a business model that will expand access. Comer predicts the final phase will result in the county applying for federal grant money for more broadband in the county.

“In the denser more metropolitan areas, if you’re looking at Temple or Copperas Cove or even Gatesville you’ve got some level of connectivity there,” Comer said. “Really if you start looking at the more rural parts of the county there are really some just totally dead zones.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.