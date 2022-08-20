Ex-Marine charged in homicide of father, step-mother in California

SAN FRASISCO, Cali.(KWTX) - An ex-Marine has been charged in the homicides of his father and step-mother in San Francisco.

Irvin Hernandez Flores,23, has been arrested and charged with two counts of homicide, burglary and child endangerment, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers responded at around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 13 to a residence the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. regarding calls for a wellbeing check and for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 47-year-old man v and a 41-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

San Francisco station KTVU reports “After the shooting, Flores live streamed the crime scene in a profanity laced rant. He said he doesn’t remember much about what he said. He did indicate it may have been a way of saying good bye to his family, indicating that he may not be seeing them for a long time.”

The station interviewed Flores who stated his 11-year-old sister witnessed the shooting of the victims which was caused by “heavy drinking and anger at his father over recent revelations by a relative accusing his father of sexual abuse in the past .”

Prior to the shooting, Flores was honorably discharged from the Marines after four and a half years of service and was in the process of of joining the San Francisco Police Department to become a SWAT member as a sniper.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.