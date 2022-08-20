Veteran owned, Next Gen Arena in Killeen is a must for any family with kids

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary.

If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no further.

Next Gen Family Fun Arena in Killeen is the place to be with activities like laser tag, bubble ball soccer, nerf wars, krazy go karts, a bounce house area, arcade games, virtual reality and combat archery.

The veteran owned business is family oriented and focused on bringing their community together.

“They say, as soon as they walk through the doors, ‘it’s a veteran owned business.’ They know, they recognize. That’s the biggest support we can get,” said Next Gen owner, Jesus Benavides.

Originally from Brownsville, the Benavides family moved to Killeen in 2010.

Jesus Benavides spent six years in the army stationed at Fort Hood.

At the time, there wasn’t anything similar to Next Gen, leaving the family to travel to Austin or Waco for family fun.

Now that they have grandkids, the Benavides family decided to create the fun themselves.

“I wanted to build something for the community that the kids have here, you know, here local,” said Next Gen owner, Laura Benavides.

As for the business’ name, Next Gen represents the pair’s grandkids and the legacy being built for them.

The husband-wife team say they’re happy to see people enjoy what they’ve created for the community.

“They show us they care for it and that they’re craving the fun, they’re craving this place, what we have to offer,” said Jesus Benavides.

Next Gen Family Fun Arena is having a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 1 with a dodgeball tournament to follow on the second and third.

Next Gen dodgeball tournament (Next Gen Arena)

You can sign up a team at nextgencombatarena.com

