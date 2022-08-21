Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for Lincy Guitry, right. Authorities have identified the suspect as Holman Hernandez, left.(Photos provided by Houston Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Texas girl.

Lincy Guitry was last seen on Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. at her parents’ apartment complex in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive, Houston, Texas, according to the alert.

Lincy is described as having black hair and brown eyes, and is 3-feet tall. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, according to the alert. He has black hair, brown eyes and is 5-feet, 4-inches tall.

The Houston Police Department tweeted that the suspect was believed to be in a 2007 gray Nissan Xterra with Texas license plate number NKD7882.

Houston TV station KPRC reports that Hernandez’s vehicle has been located in Houston, though Lincy and Hernandez have yet to be found.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or dial 911.

