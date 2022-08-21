Extending fertility could also extend life of women, research says

One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc...
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc with both fertility and long-term health.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lengthening a woman’s fertility may extend her life as well.

Research shows women who have later menopause tend to live longer. Ovaries age twice as fast as all other tissues, which affects fertility and long-term health.

Researchers say when the ovaries stop working due to menopause they stop making a cocktail of hormones important for general health.

The average age of natural menopause is 51.

However, there is still little data about why women go through menopause at all. One reason for this is a historical lack of funding for reproductive research.

With the help of investors, there is now a Center for Reproductive Longevity and Equality.

The center is researching the underlying causes of accelerated aging in the ovaries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
(Left to right: Rodney Eugene Hunter, Thomas Correa Naranjo, Bruce Orville Clifton)
Texas DPS arrest 3 fugitives on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted

Latest News

Flash mob looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street
"Flash mob" looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store
According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe