Flooding concerns increase as we head into the new week

Most are muggy, cloudy, and dry kicking off Sunday morning. Temperatures heading out are in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers or storms look possible mainly for areas near and east of I-35 this morning into the afternoon, but rain chances will be increasing by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front begins to slowly work its way into Central Texas. With rain and clouds hanging around for the day, temperatures this afternoon look to warm into the upper 80s to near the mid 90s, but factor in that humidity our feels-like temperatures will be closer to 100°.

Our weather pattern becomes very unsettled as we head into a new week. All the ingredients are coming together to provide some heavy, but much needed rainfall to Central Texas. Those ingredients are a slow-moving cold front, a low-pressure system, and plenty of tropical moisture. With having these three things in place, rain chances will be the highest Central Texas has seen all summer long.

With the upcoming heavy rain heading our way, the main concern will be flash flooding. Forecast models are still going back and forth on the placement of the highest rain amounts in Texas, but we could potentially see 3 to 5 inches across Central Texas with isolated higher amounts possible. Central Texas is currently under a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall by Monday, which means flooding is possible.

Our ground is very dry and that increases our flooding concern. The ground will have a hard time soaking up all this water at once. It’s been a while, but we want to remind you to never drive through any flooded roads. Make sure to remain up to date with the forecast this week.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain will be possible this work week. Rain chances look highest for Central Texas Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to keep scattered showers and storms in Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances look to taper off Friday into next weekend.

Having all these rain chances and the clouds that come along with it allows our temperatures to be noticeably cooler for much of the upcoming work week. Highs in the 80s looking likely Monday through Thursday. We could actually be even cooler into the 70s, but it will depend on who’s seeing some rain. Morning low temperatures look to be in the low 70s! As rain chances decrease late in the week and into the following weekend our temperatures will begin to warm back up some. Good news is that our forecast models keep us out of the triple digits!

