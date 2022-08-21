Heavy rain is forecast for Central Texas this week

We’re entering the rainiest period Central Texas has been in all summer long. It’s very important to remain weather aware early this week as heavy rainfall is forecast to head our way. Since the lack of rain this summer our ground is extremely dry. That dry ground will have a hard time soaking up all the rain at once. That means flooding will be a concern for Central Texas Monday and potentially into Tuesday as well.

Confidence on the exact placement and timing of the heaviest rainfall in Central Texas is still a bit uncertain. We have a few systems that will be moving into our area that will help the development of any showers or storms. Those systems are a weak cold front, an upper-level disturbance, and plenty of tropical moisture.

Rain Chances - Here’s what we know so far : Multiple rounds of heavy rain look possible for Central Texas with the heaviest rain moving in late Sunday into Monday, but we could see another round of heavy rain Tuesday. Very muggy conditions can be expected as ample tropical moisture is being funneled in across Central Texas. Rain chances will increase late Sunday into Monday as a cold front slowly moves in from the north and an upper-level disturbance moves east into our area. When those 3 things combine (moisture/front/disturbance), you set up a very favorable environment for very heavy rainfall to occur. We’re thinking our rain chances stay high for Central Texas heading into Tuesday as the cold front could stall somewhere in our area.

Latest rain totals look to be around 2 to 4 inches in Central Texas but depending on the placement/timing of the cold front isolated higher amounts will be possible. Some of the higher amounts possible may be between 4 to 5 inches. It’s very important to remember to NEVER drive through flooded roadways. Plan to have extra commuting time and keep your umbrellas with you. We will continue to bring you the latest on our rain total potential as this situation develops.

On Wednesday we should start to see our rain chances decrease across Central Texas as the cold front washes out. A few scattered showers or storms look possible for the afternoon and evening. Rain chances continue to lower Thursday and Friday.

We may see additional showers and storms late next weekend into the following work week. Forecast models suggest another round of unsettled weather may bring the Lone Star State additional beneficial rainfall. More updates to come on this.

Let’s talk temperatures this week : With all the rain and the clouds that come with it, we’re expecting a major cool down. Sunday’s afternoon temperatures will depend on who has rain and how much cloud cover you see. Highs to end the weekend look to be in the mid 80s east to mid 90s west but feels-like temperatures around 100° possible.

As we keep widespread rain in the forecast on Monday, temperatures look to only warm into the low to mid 80s in Central Texas, but some areas may be cooler in the 70s depending on rain. Rain coverage decreases some on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, so temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. As rain chances continue to decrease throughout the end of the work week, temperatures look to warm back into the low 90s, which is still below the normal for this time of the year.

Tropics Update : We we’re tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Four at the end of this past week. That storm ended up not gaining strength and only being a rain maker along the Mexico Gulf Coast. That storm faded as it moved inland into northeast Mexico Saturday.

We are tracking another tropical wave that’s located in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says environmental conditions could support slow development heading into the new work week. Right now, they have a 20% chance for potential tropical development in the next 5 days.

