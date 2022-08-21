One injured in late night shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

According to Temple P.D., officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of South 43rd Street in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

Witnesses on scene described the suspects vehicle as a white Chrysler passenger vehicle.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.