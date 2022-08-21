Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger

Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Quinaejah Taylor, 17(Irving Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - The Irving Police Department on Sunday asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to activate an endangered missing persons alert for Quinaejah Taylor, 17.

Taylor was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tudor Lane wearing a black t-shirt with Nike on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.

Police said she has been diagnosed as bipolar, suffers from depression, and has the mental capacity of a child.

The Irving Police Department believes “Taylor is a risk to herself.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 or dial 911.

