Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger

IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - The Irving Police Department on Sunday asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to activate an endangered missing persons alert for Quinaejah Taylor, 17.

Taylor was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tudor Lane wearing a black t-shirt with Nike on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.

Police said she has been diagnosed as bipolar, suffers from depression, and has the mental capacity of a child.

The Irving Police Department believes “Taylor is a risk to herself.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.