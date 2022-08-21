Police officer and resident shot in Bryan Sunday following disturbance

The officer and resident both received minor injuries.
Bryan police investigating early morning shooting
Bryan police investigating early morning shooting
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A search and police investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Bryan Sunday.

Officers said they were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance and shooting.

Bryan Police released a statement online.

“Officers were investigating a disturbance in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive. At around 7:30 am the suspect returned to the scene and began shooting. One resident and one officer were struck. Both received minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene. This investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

We have a crew at the scene of this shooting and will update you as more information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300

🚨BRYAN OFFICER AND RESIDENT SHOT in a neighborhood this morning.

Posted by Rusty Surette on Sunday, August 21, 2022

