Police officer and resident shot in Bryan Sunday following disturbance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A search and police investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Bryan Sunday.

Officers said they were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance and shooting.

Bryan Police released a statement online.

“Officers were investigating a disturbance in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive. At around 7:30 am the suspect returned to the scene and began shooting. One resident and one officer were struck. Both received minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene. This investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

We have a crew at the scene of this shooting and will update you as more information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300

🚨BRYAN OFFICER AND RESIDENT SHOT in a neighborhood this morning. Here is the latest on scene. 📲We will post updates here: https://bit.ly/3AzVkti Posted by Rusty Surette on Sunday, August 21, 2022

Officers were investigating a disturbance in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive. At around 7:30 am the suspect returned to the scene and began shooting. One resident and one officer were struck. Both received minor injuries. Suspect fled the scene. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xBjNunhTYU — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.