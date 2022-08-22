Authorities investigating deadly crash on I-35 in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery wreck left at least one person dead on I-35N in Lorena.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire involving two vehicles at around 4 a.m. Monday morning on I-35 between exit 324 and 325.

Police and firefighters found a vehicle on fire at the scene of the wreck.

They are forcing drivers off the interstate before exit 322 and allowing them back onto the northbound lanes after exit 325.

Authorities are urging drivers not to get onto the interstate because the scene of the wreck is still very active.

They are not sure how long the interstate will be closed.

