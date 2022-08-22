Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured, the patrol said.(MSHP)
By Gabe Swartz and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when the driver failed to keep a proper lookout, resulting in a collision with a rock bluff and the death of passenger Thomas Mckown, 58.

Mckown was pronounced dead by a coroner a few hours after the accident.

The driver and two others were moderately injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
(Left to right: Rodney Eugene Hunter, Thomas Correa Naranjo, Bruce Orville Clifton)
Texas DPS arrest 3 fugitives on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted
Lowell Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail.
‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall
Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive near...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot