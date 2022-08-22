Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed.

According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday.

The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for the Texas Unity Convention of Narcotics Anonymous.

According to HCSO officials, at first they thought boy hit his head going into the pool, however, after watching surveillance video, they believe he had a medical emergency of some kind, and he drowned.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say.

An autopsy has been ordered.

