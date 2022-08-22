Chief Taco Officer makes Waco stop as he samples the state’s best tacos

Chris Flores from San Antonio is Favor’s first ever Chief Taco Officer.
Chris Flores from San Antonio is Favor's first ever Chief Taco Officer.
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy.

He starts every morning with a stretch to prep for his day. As you can imagine when you’re a CTO you need lots of room in your belly. Every day you’re eating entire flights of tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“All the restaurants I’ve been to the love for food, the appreciation for food really translates through,” Flores said.

Flores travels around the state of Texas trying the best of the best tacos. So far, he’s visited places in Dallas, Austin, Corpus Christi, the Rio Grande Valley and most recently Central Texas.

While in Waco Flores made a stop at La Fiesta trying a flight of favorites like brisket, birria and al pastor tacos. But his job is about more than just the flavors.

“I just tell the story of Texas through food,” he said.

That’s exactly why he selected La Fiesta to visit during his trip to Waco.

“They’re in their fourth generation still doing what they love,” Flores said. “Still sharing their culture and their love for Mexican food with locals.”

As CTO, he’ll turn his visits into social media stories on Favor’s social platforms.

“I think that one of the most important aspects of this job being the Chief Taco Officer isn’t really just to showcase tacos, but also to showcase the hustle and the stories behind them into the local areas,” he said.

Flores makes $10,000 trying the best of the best tacos in Texas. That number may seem low, but his work is temporary. Originally the experience was supposed to last two months, but he’s since exceeded that time frame.

The CTO couldn’t tell KWTX News 10 what’s the best taco in the state, but some of his favorites have been Discada and La Santa Barbacha in Austin.

