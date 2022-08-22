Flooding a concern this afternoon

We’ve seen some scattered rain across Central Texas for the past few days, but we may see a bit too much rainfall today and flooding is going to be possible across our area. A flood watch is in effect for all of Central Texas (except San Saba County) from 7 AM through 7 PM today. We have near-record levels of moisture in the atmosphere (for today’s date in history) and that means that any storms that form will be exceedingly efficient at dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If you want an example of how moisture-rich the atmosphere is, there’s major street flooding ongoing in Dallas thanks to over 7″ of rain overnight. I-35W in Alvarado (that’s in Johnson County) is actually shutdown this morning thanks to over 10″ of rain! We’re expecting 1″ to 3″ of rain on a widespread basis today but isolated totals will likely near or even exceed 5″. If you see standing water on roadways or over low water crossings, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT! Turn around, don’t drown! Scattered rain is possible at any time today but the best rainfall chances come from lunch time through the afternoon. The most favored location for heavy rain will be near and east of I-35 but everyone has at least a 70% chance for rain. Gusty winds or even a brief spin-up tornado are possible with the strongest storms, but severe storms aren’t very likely today. With today’s heavy rain moving in, we’re expecting morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s to only warm into the low-to-mid 80s!

Today’s rain should start to move out of the area during the late afternoon and early evening as a cold front pushes the axis of the heavy rain southward, but be aware that we’re keeping rain chances close to 50% overnight. Overnight rain isn’t guaranteed, but we could see heavy downpours that could either cause flooding or make ongoing flooding worse. Thankfully, most of the rain should be ending tomorrow morning. Again, we’ll be on the lookout for heavy downpours that could lead to flooding but we’ll see the lower chances for rain Tuesday afternoon help to ease whatever flooding may be ongoing. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s should warm into the mid-to-upper 80s with heat index values likely in the low-to-mid 90s. Tuesday’s 40% chance for rain drops to around 30% Wednesday and then stays near 20% through the early part of the weekend as highs gradually rebound into the upper 80s and low 90s. Another round of rain (and maybe some cooler temperatures) could be on the way for the middle of next week with another cold front moving toward us. Rainfall chances are near 50% next Tuesday and 40% next Wednesday. We’re hoping to get the rain out of the way early next week so we have a hopefully dry and not terribly hot Labor Day weekend!

