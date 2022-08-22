Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council on Monday voted 3-1 in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall.

The police chief has until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, to turn over his keys and equipment, city officials said.

At that time, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building and evidence room.

The police chief and the lone remaining officer will receive two weeks severance pay, officials said.

As KWTX reported earlier this year, a three page document presented to city council revealed The Lott Police Department generated $24,061 in 2021 while its expenses cost the city $425,771.

The document projected the police department would lose the city another $256,222 in 2022 and estimated that by eliminating it, the city would get out of the red and make a profit this year and next year.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KWTX TV. All Rights Reserved.