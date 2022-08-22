Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area.

Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail.

He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with evading on foot.

He’s facing more charges out of Mexia including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony evading in a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault on a public servant.

According McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Henderson was in a pursuit with authorities out of Limestone County when he crashed on Highway 84 and N. Vicha Road in the Axtell area Sunday evening.

McNamara says the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.

He fled on foot and a manhunt ensued.

MCSO, Mexia PD, Waco PD and DPS were all involved in the search which included two MCSO drones.

Henerson was found in a cow pasture in the area and was captured before 7:30 p.m.

“It was a very good combined effort,” said McNamara.

