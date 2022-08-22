Prosecutors to proceed with felony charges against former Mart student charged with making threats against school

MART, Texas (KWTX) - The misdemeanor terroristic threat trial of a former Mart student charged with making retaliatory threats against the school was canceled Monday after prosecutors dismissed the case but said they would proceed on felony charges instead.

Jerry Donald Shepherd, 20, who was arrested on third-degree felony terroristic threat charges in January 2020, was indicted under seal last week on state-jail felony terroristic threat charges.

The indictment was sealed because Shepherd has not been formally charged on that specific count, although his arrest and trial setting for Monday were sparked by the same reported incident. His indictment remained sealed Monday.

Prosecutors Antonio Smith and Alyssa Killin and Shepherd’s attorney, T.J. Hunting Horse, were preparing to try Shepherd’s Class B misdemeanor case Monday morning when the prosecutors late last week filed a motion to dismiss the misdemeanor charges against Shepherd.

The dismissal notice says the state intends to proceed instead on state-jail felony charges, less serious than charges for which Shepherd initially was arrested but more serious than the charges on which he had been set for trial.

Smith deferred comment to Killin about why the state changed its course on how the case will be handled on the eve of trial. Killin declined comment Monday.

Hunting Horse also declined comment Monday, but confirmed he was told the state intended to pursue felony charges against Shepherd after dropping the misdemeanor counts.

Shepherd, who Hunting Horse said graduated from Mart after being sent to the alternative school, remains free on bail and is working for a roofing company.

Shepherd was arrested after he appeared in Snapchat videos pointing a handgun, then a rifle at the camera and included texts threatening retaliation for being suspended from school athletic and band programs.

Former Mart Police Chief Albert Cavazos arrested Shepherd more than 24 hours later and failed to assign additional officers to patrol the school the following day as requested by school Superintendent Betsy Burnett.

Cavazos’ perceived failure to attach the same seriousness to the incident that school officials thought it deserved prompted the Mart School Board to file a former complaint against Cavazos with the Mart City Council.

The complaint said the school felt “unsupported” by Cavazos and the Mart Police Department.

“We feel that communication between the chief of police and the school district officials was contradicting,” the complaint said. “First and foremost our duty is to protect our students. There are certain things that we can and want to do that must be set in motion by law enforcement.”

Longtime Mart School Board President Pete Rowe said Monday that in today’s society, any threat against the safety of students and school personnel must be taken seriously.

“Our superintendent (Burnett) did a great job handling this situation,” Rowe said. “We couldn’t get the support from the authorities that we thought we deserved. The attention it got didn’t match the magnitude of the problem. I thought it was treated a little bit trivial by the authorities and she handled it just like the board wanted her to handle it.

“It is not our job to determine the credibility of that threat. We can’t sit up there and be the judge and say, ‘Hey, it is not credible. We are not going to worry about it.’ Anybody who makes a threat on our students, we take that very seriously,” Rowe said.

The district attorney’s office dismissed five of the 10 cases set for trial Monday in Judge Brad Cates’ County Court-at-Law No. 2, including four cases involving assaults. Five defendants set for trial Monday pleaded guilty, including a theft case, a DWI, a forgery and a criminal mischief case.

