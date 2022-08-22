Waco firefighters refresh swift water rescue skills as region receives heavy rain

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Some areas across Central Texas, especially low-lying areas, are seeing water on the roads and it’s creating hazards.

Officials warn you could be caught off guard by flooding or water quickly moving across our roads.

“People underestimate the power of water, especially when it’s moving, what we call swift water,” Robby Bergerson, Executive Deputy Chief of Waco Fire Department, said. “With just a few inches of water coming across the road, there’s been instances where it has washed even a cement truck off the roadway.”

The heavy rain in Dallas caused streets to flood where vehicles became stuck or even submerged. Bergerson says there are easy ways to avoid this from happening: slow down and if the road is covered with water turn around, don’t drown.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for accidents,” Bergerson said. “The roads are going to be slick and visibility is decreased.”

It also makes it more dangerous for crews to respond but Bergerson says they are prepared and taking the time this week to refresh their skills.

“Coincidently, our firefighters are training over the next three days at one of the area water parks for swift water rescue,” he said.

Firefighters are spending hours running drills, becoming familiar with their equipment, and maintaining a state of readiness but they hope you will do your part to prevent future emergencies.

Bergerson says there is a swift water rescue team of at least 6 people at fire station 1 with two boats and special equipment to respond to any emergency.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.