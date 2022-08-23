5-year-old Central Texas girl finds, returns lost wedding ring with incredible sentimental value

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who lost her mother’s wedding ring has it back on her hand Monday thanks to strangers on social media and an honest 5-year-old girl.

Trena Guerra of Bruceville-Eddy lost the ring while out running errands over the weekend but didn’t realize it was gone until she got back home.

“When I got home, I always take my jewelry off,” Trena said. “So, I went to the cabinet and I took off all my jewelry and realized I was missing my ring. Instantly, my heart dropped.”

Trena first retraced her steps going to Brookshire Brothers in Moody.

“I looked in the parking lot and I went into the store and talked to the people,” she said. “They had just swept the parking lot, but they didn’t find it.”

She then drove to Cavender’s Boot City in Waco where, earlier in the day, she’d also stopped to shop.

No luck there, either.

Trena went home and posted an impassioned plea for help on multiple social media pages.

Trena Guerra said the ring was “my mother’s wedding ring that she gave me after my dad passed away. It is incredibly sentimental." (Courtesy Photos)

Hundreds of strangers began to repost her story, which Trena started with “I realize this is a long shot.”

In that post, Trena said the ring was “my mother’s wedding ring that she gave me after my dad passed away four years ago. It is incredibly sentimental. I am devastated,” she wrote.

Trena’s parents were married for 18 years and divorced for 17 but they always remained close and the ring, given to her mom in 1982, was always something the family cherished.

Trena and her husband looked through every square inch of their home, even dumping out her freezer and combing through vehicles.

After having no luck, she went to bed thinking the ring was lost forever.

“I remember telling my husband ‘I’m probably never going to see this ring again,’” she said.

The next morning, Sarah woke up to a message on Facebook.

“A girl named Sarah sent me a message and said ‘they found your ring.’ And I read it again to make sure I didn’t like misread it and she said, ‘they found your ring at Cavender’s’ and already I was in tears.”

Trena Guerra lost her mother's wedding ring while out running errands. She's grateful it was found and returned by a local 5-year-old girl. (Courtesy Photo)

Trena rushed to Cavender’s where the manager turned over the precious possession to her.

He told her it was a 5-year-old girl in the store who found it on the ground and returned it to the counter.

“To have my ring back, the feeling is indescribable, not only because somebody turned it in, but because a 5-year-old little girl turned it in,” Trena said. “So that right there, all Sunday I think, I cried more knowing that a 5-year-old little girl turned it in than what I did when I lost it.”

Trena was able to connect with the young girl’s family on Facebook and thank her. She said she doesn’t plan to wear the ring out in public again until she gets a new ring guard to make sure it stays securely on her hand.

Trena says she wants to thank everyone who helped her get it back.

“It’s not like I could just go to the store and buy another one,” Trena said. “My dad gave this to my mom in 1982 and they had a very special relationship . So, this is not something that I could just go out and buy another.”

“It’s very special , completely and totally irreplaceable.”

