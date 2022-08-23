Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born premature

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.

Kristy Delony, of Robinson, and her husband, James, welcomed Kinley on July 7, nearly 18 months after loosing Kash.

They admit their journey has been difficult but say they made it with the help of Hope Mommies, a Christian-based group with a mission to help mothers who experience infant loss find community, grief resources and, ultimately, hope.

Kristy said when Kash died 25 hours after birth. The hospital gave her a box with his diaper in it, his umbilical clamp, and his hat.

The hospital chaplain gifted the grieving parents a diaper and Hope Mommies, whom she’d never heard of, delivered a Hope Box to her, filled with supportive and encouraging items like bible studies, books and a coffee mug.

“The hospital had given us a hope box and, at the time, I didn’t know what it was. James didn’t know what it was. It took me a while to open it,” she said.

“I connected with Hope Mommies about a month or so later and Hope Mommies really helped us through the grieving process through the whole year and connected us with other moms. We felt really alone. We were the only people at the time that we knew who had lost our child and we didn’t know what to do and leaving the hospital without our baby. I was almost six months pregnant. It was very traumatizing.”

Kristy says she persevered, in large part, thanks to Hope Mommies.

She not only got plugged in for support, but soon began giving it.

Nurses started to see Kristy around the hospital at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco, the same hospital in which she delivered both children.

Kristy Stuver is a labor and delivery nurse who was with the Delonys when Kash and Kinley were born.

She said all rainbow baby births are special, but after witnessing Kristy pour into so many other moms, Kinley’s delivery is one she’ll never forget.

“Just to get to share in that joy with them is something that I can’t even describe,” the clinical nurse supervisor said. “Just to see what Kristy has done with the hope boxes and the support group and just to be able to take the loss of her son and turn it into something good for so many families is just so amazing to me.”

James said he’s also thankful for the support he’s received as a dad and a husband from Hope Mommies.

“I was scared to want to try again because it was so hard of what we went through with Kash and I didn’t even want to take that chance of going through that a second time. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy ever,” James said.

“But we had friends that told us that had been through it, if they had kids after the fact like we have Kinleigh now, just seeing that, knowing that is what helped us to try again and now we’re blessed with this little angel.”

The new mom said she hopes her story and work with Hope Mommies inspires others to never quit, never give up hope and always put their trust in God.

“Honestly, I mean we believe there is hope and we want to encourage others out there that it is possible,” she said. “It is a long process but there is hope and there is comfort and there is joy.”

Hope Mommies has a group in both Temple and Waco. They invite you to connect with them on Facebook

The nonprofit is planning a 5k and fun run October 15 at 10am at West Temple Park in Temple. Sign up here.

