Girl testifies Waco felon sexually abused her multiple times while younger brother watched in horror

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 12-year-old girl testified Tuesday that James Edward Lagway sexually abused her multiple times in 2019, often while her younger brother was watching in horror.

The girl, now 12, and her brother, who is 9, both testified Tuesday as testimony kicked off in Lagway’s trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court. The 57-year-old four-time convicted felon is charged as a habitual criminal with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Lagway was acquitted in April on possession of cocaine in a drug-free zone charges after a three-day trial in the same courtroom. However, he was not released from jail, where he has spent almost 1,500 days, because of the charges for which he currently is on trial.

The girl told jurors Tuesday afternoon that she and her younger brother would stay with Lagway, a family member, at his Waco home while their mother was at work and her father was in prison.

“He would take me in his bedroom while my brother was in the living room watching TV and do inappropriate things to me,” the girl said.

She said her brother came into the room and watched on several occasions while Lagway was sexually assaulting her.

Prosecutor Tara Avants asked what she was thinking during the assaults. ”I was thinking, ‘This is so wrong and my brother was right there watching me and he shouldn’t be seeing these things and he shouldn’t be doing this to me,’” she said.

She said Lagway, who hurt her during the assaults, told her not to tell her mother. She told her father about the abuse when he was released from prison, but she said he was shot and killed in Waco in November 2020.

A man was arrested in her father’s shooting death and murder charges remain pending against him, according to court records.

The girl’s younger brother testified that he saw Lagway “raping my sister” and called him a “mean person.”

He testified he saw Lagway abuse his sister at least five times.

“I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘Stop’ because that was weird,” the boy said.

Both the girl and her brother gave statements implicating Lagway in the abuse during forensic interviews at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

The girl’s mother also testified Tuesday, telling jurors that she was shocked, angry and dismayed after her daughter reported the abuse. She said her daughter’s behavior changed dramatically after Lagway assaulted her.

“She used to be happy and now she is angry and upset. She also lost her father. She didn’t want this. She didn’t deserve it. She just wants to know why,” she said.

Prosecution testimony continues Wednesday morning.

If convicted, Lagway faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life on each count.

