Loyola University’s Sister Jean turns 103

Sister Jean, the beloved ambassador of Loyola University, turned 103 on Sunday.
By Tre Ward
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved ambassador of Loyola University, turned 103 on Sunday.

The city of Chicago is honoring her by naming a plaza on campus after her. Friends, family and people from all over the community gathered to celebrate her birthday and plaza dedication.

A sign on the plaza reads, “Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza” and “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”

Schmidt said she plans on visiting her namesake plaza more often.

“And to dedicate the plaza? That’s something very special. I’ll come more frequently, I know that! I know that for sure,” she said.

Donned in her maroon and gold, whether off or on the sidelines, and cheering for the Ramblers, she makes an impact that goes well beyond the court as an educator and mentor.

Sister Jean gained overnight popularity in 2018 during the NCAA Tournament when Loyola upset Miami.

She said her secret to longevity is eating well, sleeping well and praying well.

She will continue her birthday celebration on Tuesday when she will throw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game.

Schmidt said perhaps she should “get better prepared to get to heaven,” but for now, “I’m having so much fun.”

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
Justin Curtis Henderson was captured in a cow pasture after a police pursuit Sunday in Central...
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture

Latest News

Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are seen.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73% effective in children younger than 5
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax
Loyola University's Sister Jean turns 103