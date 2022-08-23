More rain is still needed but more rain may not be on the way

After the Metroplex was inundated with flooding rains Monday, Central Texas’ rainfall totals were much more manageable, generally between a quarter-inch and one-inch. While we escaped the flooding, we could still use more rain to help dig us out of the drought we’re in, but more rain may not be on the way for a while. Yesterday’s frontal boundary has been kicked far to our south. Yes, some of us will still have a decent rain chance today, but the best heavy rain chances will stretch from East Texas into the Brazos Valley and then down toward the Hill Country. Morning temperatures today are starting out in the low-to-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and temperatures will depend on how much sunshine your location sees. We will likely all warm into at least the mid-80s, but some spots may reach the upper 80s and low 90s for a high temperature. Thanks to yesterday’s rain and the moisture still in the atmosphere, heat index values may climb into the mid-90s. A few pop-up showers are possible at any time today but the best chances for rain come midday and into the afternoon with the most favored rainfall location near and south of Highway 190/I-14 and also into the Brazos Valley. Rain may be locally heavy at times and isolated instances of flooding are possible within downpours, but rain coverage will be much lower today compared to yesterday.

The storm system responsible for this week’s rain will continue to march eastward into the Deep South, but a remnant boundary will be left behind across Central and South Texas. The most likely location to see rain from Wednesday through the weekend will be close to the coast, but we’ll still have a 10% to 20% chance for rain each day from Wednesday through Monday. Rain will be isolated-to-spotty so don’t go betting on anything more than a few tenths of an inch of rain at most. High temperatures will be gradually climbing back up again as we move toward the final weekend of August with highs near 90° through Thursday reaching the mid-90s Friday through next Monday! Some heat relief may be on the way as another storm system arrives late Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday and bumps our rain chances up to 40%. When we get a clearer picture about when the front arrives, we’ll be able to fine-tune both the rain chances and high temperatures, but for now it looks like highs will cool off only slightly into the upper 80s and low 90s.

