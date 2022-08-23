Transitioning to less rain, more muggy heat

The tropical moisture sticks around for the rest of the week and that’s why we don’t get rid of rain chances for the next few days. We are sitting on the drier, more stable side of an upper level low plus the cold front that brought the rain earlier this week is stuck down in South Texas. We could see a few spots here and there of rain over the next few afternoons, but the heavy, widespread rain is done.... for now.

It’s going to stay sticky for the rest of the week - mornings will be in the mid 70s and afternoons will climb around 90 tomorrow and then into the low 90s for Thursday and Friday. Daily rain chances remain with the best chance for seeing pop-up showers and storms in the afternoons. The weekend looks mainly dry, but there could be a rogue shower or storm around. We should warm even more into the mid 90s by Sunday, but the high humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s and even close to 100 in some spots.

Some heat relief may be on the way as another storm system arrives late Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday and bumps our rain chances up to 40%. When we get a clearer picture about when the front arrives, we’ll be able to fine-tune both the rain chances and high temperatures, but for now it looks like highs will cool off only slightly into the upper 80s and low 90s.

