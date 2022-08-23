Water restrictions still in effect, despite recent rain

Water restrictions still in effect as recent rain has little impact on Lake Waco levels
Water restrictions still in effect as recent rain has little impact on Lake Waco levels(Megan Boyd)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The recent rainfall had minor impact on increasing the water level in Lake Waco, as it needs 15 inches into the watershed to before changes to the water conservation restrictions are considered . 

The future forecast is still for a dryer than normal winter, according to Waco City officials, so they say they need everyone to remain diligent in adhering to the water conservation restrictions.

“We still remain in a water shortage,” Monica Sedelmeier explained.

Ken Ferguson says he regularly fishes on Lake Waco and didn’t know a difference after Monday’s rain.

“It didn’t do a bit of good. We need about a week of that,” Ferguson said.

“There’s a lot of new stumps popping up stuff that you couldn’t see before you really have to pay attention than usual.”

Lake Waco is up about 150 million gallons thanks to Monday’s rain, just over the average number of gallons the lake loses a day.

The lake’s Corps of Engineers say they are constantly tracking the lake’s levels, including the rivers that feed into it.

“I think a lot of people in the public think when it rains right here over the lake is when the lake comes up. Really it’s the rivers, when we get a lot of rain over those watersheds that’s when it makes it into Waco Lake and that’s when the elevation increases,” Ranger Taylor Christian explained.

Despite one day of rain having little impact on the overall drought, city officials say you should catch it for yourself, and repurpose it to help with water conservation.

“Utilize that on your landscaping or on your flower beds I definitely think that’s a helpful tip and tool that people can use,” Sedelmeier said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
Justin Curtis Henderson was captured in a cow pasture after a police pursuit Sunday in Central...
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture

Latest News

Lester Gibson
Waco Planning Commission considers honorary street naming of “Lester Gibson Way” for a portion of Washington Avenue in Waco
Kinley
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born premature
Camille's baby gender reveal
Camille's baby gender reveal
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast