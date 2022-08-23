Water restrictions still in effect, despite recent rain

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The recent rainfall had minor impact on increasing the water level in Lake Waco, as it needs 15 inches into the watershed to before changes to the water conservation restrictions are considered .

The future forecast is still for a dryer than normal winter, according to Waco City officials, so they say they need everyone to remain diligent in adhering to the water conservation restrictions.

“We still remain in a water shortage,” Monica Sedelmeier explained.

Ken Ferguson says he regularly fishes on Lake Waco and didn’t know a difference after Monday’s rain.

“It didn’t do a bit of good. We need about a week of that,” Ferguson said.

“There’s a lot of new stumps popping up stuff that you couldn’t see before you really have to pay attention than usual.”

Lake Waco is up about 150 million gallons thanks to Monday’s rain, just over the average number of gallons the lake loses a day.

The lake’s Corps of Engineers say they are constantly tracking the lake’s levels, including the rivers that feed into it.

“I think a lot of people in the public think when it rains right here over the lake is when the lake comes up. Really it’s the rivers, when we get a lot of rain over those watersheds that’s when it makes it into Waco Lake and that’s when the elevation increases,” Ranger Taylor Christian explained.

Despite one day of rain having little impact on the overall drought, city officials say you should catch it for yourself, and repurpose it to help with water conservation.

“Utilize that on your landscaping or on your flower beds I definitely think that’s a helpful tip and tool that people can use,” Sedelmeier said.

