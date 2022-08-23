World War II veteran, Holocaust survivor celebrates 101st birthday

By Wendi Lane
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFTS) – Robert Schweiger said he knows the value of hard work.

The World War II veteran and Holocaust survivor enjoys cooking dinner each night after spending a day doing options trading.

He also just celebrated his 101st birthday.

Many on Schweiger’s Jewish family tree were not as fortunate to make it to that age.

“Erwin - see, that’s my brother - he got killed in the concentration camp,” he said, pointing out names of Holocaust victims on a registry. “All these stars you see here (on the registry), their whole families got wiped out in concentration camps.”

Schweiger and his family escaped Austria when he was 16 years old. They eventually made it to the Detroit area.

“We came to this country and, between my mother and I, we had seven bucks in our pocket,” Schweiger said.

A few years after finding refuge on American soil, Schweiger was drafted into the Army during World War II and sent back to the land he escaped from.

He once again faced death as a member of one of the first groups to arrive in Normandy on D-Day.

“We were dug in on the beach, on Omaha Beach,” Schweiger said. “I remember, you know, take the shovel, dig in a little bit. You’d swear that that plane you see up there can see you in that fox hole.”

The highly-decorated hero managed to make it back from Europe with his life for a second time.

“Three Bronze Stars and I got a Presidential Unit Citation,” Schweiger said.

Before moving to Bradenton, Florida, in the 1970s, Schweiger became a successful businessman in the Detroit auto industry.

He started a family and was happily married to his sweetheart for 78 years until she passed away a few years ago.

“I still miss her just terribly,” he said. “They say it’s going to get a little better, but it really doesn’t get better. She was part of my life, you know.”

Despite his loss, the World War II hero, Holocaust survivor and refugee said he knows something about perseverance.

He said living in the U.S. is a gift that he has never taken for granted.

“The best success in the world you can have in this country,” Schweiger said. “Where in the world can a guy like me, a nobody, be as successful as we were?”

Schweiger said the secret to a successful and fruitful life like the one he’s lived is simple: work hard and don’t drink any cheap booze.

“The cheap stuff will absolutely, positively do you in,” he said.

