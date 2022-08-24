Amber Alert issued for Austin toddler

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Austin Police Police Department for an abducted toddler.

Sailor Tucker, 1, was last seen at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 4700 block of White Elm Court.

According to police, she could be in an unknown vehicle in danger.

Tucker is described as a White girl, 25 pounds, 2 feet 2 inches and was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts.

Anyone with information is to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.

