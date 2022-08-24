Back to a “summer-light” weather pattern before more rain returns next week

I really don’t want to have to talk about a return to summer weather because of how exceptionally hot this summer has been, but it looks like we’ll get “summer-light” conditions returning this weekend! What do I mean by summer-light? Well, instead of the sunny, hot, and dry weather we experienced most of the summer, we’re expecting highs to come close to the average high (and not far above it) with a low lingering rain chance. Temperatures today are starting out in the low-to-mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies overhead. We’re expecting a mix of sunshine and cloud cover throughout the day with midday temperatures in the mid-80s warming into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Yes, there will be a chance for a stray shower or two during the midday and afternoon hours, but rain coverage stays extremely low. We’re keeping those low, isolated shower chances around each day through the weekend, but a gradual reduction in cloud cover should warm our highs close to the mid-90s this weekend.

Before we close the books on August, we’re expecting to see another good rain chance with an arriving front. Like the previous fronts this month, there isn’t any cooler air behind the front but our temperatures will drop because of rain chances. Highs remain in the mid-90s Tuesday but will dip into the upper 80s and low 90s mid-week. Rain with this front arrives as early as Tuesday but is a bit more likely Wednesday and into Thursday. Severe weather is highly unlikely but some gusty winds are possible with the heavy downpours. Rainfall totals next week should remain close to around a half-inch with locally higher amounts possible too.

