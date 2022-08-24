CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes

The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and...
The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and witness accounts.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested two men involved with a string of car burglaries dating back to March.

Around 20 incidents were collected by College Station Police all in the same area of south College Station around Barron Road and Longmire Drive.

20-year-old Frederick Farnell and 19-year-old Adrian Adams of Bryan are charged with multiple crimes including burglary of vehicles and engaging in organized crime. The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail, and witness accounts.

According to court documents, two other men are suspected in the burglaries as well. Detectives from the College Station Police Department were able to piece together 16 vehicle burglaries or attempts and four vehicle thefts.

Many of the burglaries resulted in cash and guns being stolen.

The group attempted to steal one vehicle from Stoney Creek Lane on April 2 but the power steering was out according to the vehicle owner, Jennifer Kramer.

Kramer was woken up the following morning by police, telling her the vehicle was crashed into a tree in the yard and wanted to know why.

“I realized somebody had gotten to my vehicle and attempted to take off. It kind of broke that sense of security. I have four kids here by myself, so it was a little unsettling,” Kramer said.

Detectives found fingerprints from the group of men connecting her close call with other burglaries. Kramer’s car suffered minimal damage from the tree and attempted theft. According to documents, the group of men would repeatedly come to College Station to burglarize vehicles, steal firearms and steal vehicles.

Multiple stolen guns and technology were recovered by police.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
Justin Curtis Henderson was captured in a cow pasture after a police pursuit Sunday in Central...
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture

Latest News

Prisoner David Segovia speaks about the unbearable heat he experiences living on the third...
“It’s a living hell”: Scorching heat in Texas prisons revives air-conditioning debate
A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire.
Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
Hundreds of homes, businesses and farms in rural Central Texas are getting broadband access as...
More of rural Central Texas getting high-speed internet access
Copperas Cove ISD is paying for, and training, paraprofessional staff to become teachers amid a...
Amid shortage, Copperas Cove ISD staff begin teacher training on district’s dime