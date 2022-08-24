Flood insurance is a good idea for any homeowner who may be at risk of flash flooding

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2022 has been the year of unpredictable weather patterns across the United States.

With the unpredictability, it’s always a good idea to prepare yourself for whatever may fall from the sky next.

As floods rank number one for natural disasters in the country, a protection policy is at least worth an initial look to protect you, your family, and everything you’ve worked so hard to attain.

In Texas, only 14% of homeowners currently have flood insurance according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

With the recent nine inches that fell over the Dallas-Fort Worth area in a matter of hours, it might be in your best interest to double check your policy.

Flood coverage policies can protect your home and belongings as well as businesses and inventory.

“Most people don’t get them because they don’t think it’ll happen to them,” says Ross Insurance Agency, Tommy Ross.

Tommy ross of ross insurance agency says he can count on his hands the number of people that have flood policies with his company.

“You don’t realize it affects everything from every article in your house, to mold, to mildew. Also, it can cause havoc on your sewer, sewer lines. Anything of that nature,” said Ross.

While a flood policy can help in the after, it’s also important to know what to do before.

Learn and practice evacuation routes and have a shelter plan in place.

Keep important documents in a waterproof container and sign up for community warning systems.

If you’re told to evacuate, gather these things, and execute the pre-planned route to safety.

“Prevention is the best thing. If you can make sure your ditches and drains around your house are clean, that’s probably one of the main things you can do besides getting flood insurance,” said Farmers Insurance, Jeffrey Pechacek.

Along with clean ditches and drains, those who own a standard flood insurance policy can receive reimbursements for any flood loss avoidance they perform.

This includes any hired labor, plastic sheeting, lumber, sandbags, and any supplies needed to create temporary levees.

“If anything around you is higher, you have a chance to be flooded. You have to understand that. So be aware of your surroundings more than anything,” said Ross.

If you live along a body of water like the Brazos or Lake Waco, chances are you are required to have flood insurance.

