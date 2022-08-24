Houston Police investigating murder-suicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent muder-suicide Monday morning.

Officers were called at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road where witnesses reported a woman exited her car while stopped at a red light and got into a verbal altercation with a man in his vehicle.

“The man exited the vehicle and, still engaged in the argument, followed the woman for a short time. At some point, the man produced a handgun and fired at the woman,:” said police.

The victim fell to the ground and the suspect continued to fire at her. The suspect then turned the gun on himself.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the woman deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of the woman and man, 30, are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.