Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

Black Oak and Gather mourns loss of founder(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin.

According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend.

“His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a community of creators who share Jonathan and Sara’s care for well-made goods and hospitality in the home. We will miss him dearly,” said the company on their Facebook and social media platforms.

Joanna Gaines shared the post on her Instagram story adding “ We will miss our friend Jonathan. Such a beautiful & creative soul.”

Black Oak and Gather will be open for regular business hours.

