Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down

A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire.
A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire.(Stephens County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.

Court documents state, Hernandez was arrested later that day, and was wearing the exact same clothing and backpack seen on the restaurant’s surveillance video.

According to court documents, Hernandez used a credit card at the restaurant before the crime took place.

Hernandez was booked into the Stephens County Jail and is charged with arson in the forth degree and vandalism.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
Justin Curtis Henderson was captured in a cow pasture after a police pursuit Sunday in Central...
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture

Latest News

Prisoner David Segovia speaks about the unbearable heat he experiences living on the third...
“It’s a living hell”: Scorching heat in Texas prisons revives air-conditioning debate
Hundreds of homes, businesses and farms in rural Central Texas are getting broadband access as...
More of rural Central Texas getting high-speed internet access
Copperas Cove ISD is paying for, and training, paraprofessional staff to become teachers amid a...
Amid shortage, Copperas Cove ISD staff begin teacher training on district’s dime
The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and...
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes