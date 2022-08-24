Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.

Court documents state, Hernandez was arrested later that day, and was wearing the exact same clothing and backpack seen on the restaurant’s surveillance video.

According to court documents, Hernandez used a credit card at the restaurant before the crime took place.

Hernandez was booked into the Stephens County Jail and is charged with arson in the forth degree and vandalism.

